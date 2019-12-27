Kushal Punjabi's funeral to be held tomorrow

MUMBAI: Kushal Punjabi is no more. His suicide has shocked the industry, and many are not able to believe that he is no more. The actor committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra flat. A suicide note that was found at the place of his death in which he has not blamed anyone.

SpotboyE reports that the funeral is being planned for tomorrow (Dec 28) as his wife Audrey Dolhen is in France and will be coming tonight. His closest friend Chetan Hansraj who was the first to see his body is now with Kushal’s parents in their moment of grief, looking after them. It will take some time because it will not be an easy process to acquire the body.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that the actor was on anti-depressants owing to his failed marriage and slowing career.

Credits: SpotboyE