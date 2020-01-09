Kushal Punjabi's parents and wife on him: He was emotionally and financially stable

MUMBAI: Recently, the entertainment industry woke up to the shocking news of television and Bollywood actor Kushal Punjabi’s demise. He took his life by committing suicide.

As per reports, he committed suicide on the night of 26th December, 2019 by hanging himself on the ceiling at his Pali Hill residence. This sudden and horrifying decision by the late actor sent shock-waves all across the country. Though the actual reason of his demise was not known, speculations were riff that he was suffering from depression due to emotional and financial crisis.

However now, Kushal’s parents and wife Audrey Dolhen have finally broken their silence on the late actor’s drastic step in a joint statement released by them. Many media reports also suggested that the late actor was going through a troubled and failed marriage. But, in this recent joint statement, Kushal's parents and wife have rubbished all speculations that have been going around. His family including Audrey Dolhen, Vijay Punjabi, Priya Punjabi and Ritika Punjabi, have squashed all the rumours stating that Kushal was a loving and doting father and was emotionally and financially stable.

The statement read, "There have been several media reports that have been falsely reported as being given by the members of Kushal’s family. We, hereby, confirm that all such reports as not being true. Kushal was a very doting father, who shared a close relationship with his son. He was financially stable. Today, we stand together as one family in mourning, in these difficult times. We will always remember him as a "much-loved part of this family."

