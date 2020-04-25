News

Kushal Tandon is MISSING Beyhadh co-actress Aneri Vajani

Kushal has a fun banter with Beyhadh co-actress Aneri on social media.

25 Apr 2020 02:47 PM

MUMBAI: In the wake of the deadly coronavirus, the nation is suffering from a lockdown for more than a month. Gyms, parks, movie theatres and restaurants have been shut down as a measure to curb the spread of the virus.

Having ample of time because of lockdown, a lot of celebrities are indulging themselves in various activities like cooking, cleaning, baking, painting etc. While on and off they also catch up with their friends and fans through Instagram LIVE.

A lot of actors who are into fitness miss their rigorous workout sessions, while some have started working out at their houses. Kushal Tandon who played Arjun in Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh is missing his co-actress Aneri Vajani who played Saanjh in the same show.

Kushal shared a picture of himself with Aneri goofing around on the sets of Beyhadh. Kushal is seen lifting Aneri as she clings around his biceps. Kushal wrote an interesting caption on the picture stating that he wants to lift light weights. Aneri had a fun response to the same, as she wrote, “I’ve gained a lot of weight” to which the handsome hunk replied, “Bring it on”.

Have a look at their cute banters:

Aren’t they super cute?

