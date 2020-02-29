Kushal Tandon roped in for short film!

MUMBAI: Kushal Tandon has several projects on his plate! The actor will be seen playing the lead in two web series, Hacked and Bebaki, releasing next month. Now the actor has bagged a musical short film as well.

He has been roped in for a special music video that will be portrayed as a musical short film. The video will be produced by Monkeys at Work Pvt Ltd.

The project will be based on the Pulwama attack that happened last year and took the nation by storm. Kushal will be seen as an army officer.

Credits: India Forums