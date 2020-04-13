Kuwar Vikrant and Jay Bhanushali are FED UP of their WIVES but here’s the twist

MUMBAI: The pandemic of Convid - 19 has got everyone self-quarantined. The government has imposed 21 days of lockdown. All the transport facilities have been suspended among other services.

The celebrities are trying their level best to keep themselves occupied. They are engaging in all things productive such as cooking, cleaning, reading and learning new things.

A few actors are also investing their time in making funny Tik-Tok videos to entertain the depressed masses. Jay Bhanushali tops the list. TellyChakkar.com came across a common factor between Jay and Kuwar Vikrant of Vidya fame. Both the men make videos on being fed-up of their wives. All of it only in good humour.

Jay made many sarcastic and funny videos on being trapped in the married life and expressed the disadvantages of being married in the most humourous way possible. Following the suite is Kuwar Vikrant whose married to Monalisa aka Antara Biswas. Vikrat too makes rib tickling videos highlighting the disadvantages of being married with a lot of sarcasm.

Have a look at these videos:

Must say, these videos would surely make anyone smile and we totally understand that all of it is only in good humour and both the men are glad to be married to their respective beautiful wives. (Hoping we aren’t wrong in stating it, wink)

