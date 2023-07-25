KYA BAAT HAI! After Kaira, Barsatein couple Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon aka AraNsh is trending; here's how Twitter is reacting

MUMBAI: Sony TV recently launched a new show titled Barsatein which stars Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon in the lead roles.

The makers chose to bring two talented actors in the same frame and this fresh new jodi is creating a lot of buzz.

Shivangi and Kushal's on-screen chemistry is being loved by the viewers.

Kushal is seen as Reyansh while Shivangi plays the role of Aradhana.

Fans fondly refer to them as AraNsh.

Well, the on-screen couple is now trending on Twitter and why not!

The show's recent episode saw some magical chemistry between Aradhana and Reyansh and fans are in love with it.

ALSO READ: Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Lovely! Reyansh falling deeply in love with Aradhana

Take a look:

Kushal and Shivangi's jodi is getting a great response from the fans.

Before this, Shivangi's jodi with Mohsin Khan was always the talk of the town.

Mohsin and Shivangi starred together in Star Plus' hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where they played Kartik and Naira's characters.

The ardent fans of this jodi referred to them as Kaira.

Kaira was one of the most loved jodis on small screens.

What is your take on Shivangi and Kushal's chemistry? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Wow! Reyansh’s misunderstanding clears, Aradhana feels weird