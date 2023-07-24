Kya Baat Hai! From Anupama to Katha Ankahee; check out these Women-centric shows with a strong Female Protagonist

Our TV industry is ever evolving and still remains the Indian audience’s go to medium when it comes to watching shows and entertainment. The masses have had mixed feelings towards shows always and many a times, the content showcased on TV can be regressive and demeaning.
Anupama

However, whilst a revolution is still far, Hindi TV is showcasing many shows that are progressive, respectful of women and her choices and have a strong female protagonist to lead the show:-

1.Anupama: 

Anupama has remained on the top of TRP charts for the longest time and the masses have loved Rupali Ganguly’s portrayal of the lead protagonist. The show focuses on Anupama standing up for herself and balancing between her responsibilities while giving herself a second chance at choosing her dreams.

2.Katha Ankahee:

Aditi Dev Sharma has done a fantastic job of portraying the character of Katha, a mother who went to extremes to save her son and stood up for herself all the same. Katha is a thorough professional, a devoted mother and a widow, but manages to live her life to the fullest and is agreeing to give herself a second chance at Love.

3. Imlie:

Megha Chakraborty now plays the character of Imlie, a woman full of love and integrity. She is passionate and vulnerable and strong all at the same time. She is righteous just like her mother and fights for what is right.

4.Pushpa Impossible:

Karuna Pandey essays the role of Pushpa, a single mother to her three children who fights adversities and still took a leap of faith towards her dreams of higher studies.

5.Chhalaang:

Chhalaang is the story of Radhika, essayed by Megha Ray. The girl is in a city to pursue her dreams.

6.Main Hoon Aparajita: 

Aparajita, essayed by Shweta Tiwari is deserted by her husband, but she meets every problem head on and faces the challenges for herself and her daughters.

