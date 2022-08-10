Kya Baat Hai! Ashneer Grover says he does not need to depend on a show like Shark Tank India, says “you should know how to use your brand…”

MUMBAI:Ashneer Grover who was a shark/judge on season 1 is no longer a part of season2. He became popular for his charismatic presence. His one liners and witty humor made the show all the more livelier. Grover however has distanced himself from the Shark Tank India season 2.

Now, at a college event Ashneer was asked about today’s entrepreneurs turning into influencers. He said, “Now we are at the cusp. So there's an opportunity for everyone cutting across segments to become public and famous. You have to use this opportunity as a brand. I am not doing Shark Tank but it doesn't affect me because my popularity is at an all time high. Why? Because I have a medium through which I can reach the consumers directly which is the phone. I don't want the show on today's date.”

He further added, “People are consuming more of me on social media than they ever consumed me on TV. So you should know how to use your brand and what's going on in the market. I don't think of it (being an influencer) as derogatory. When people say you have become an influencer, their undertone is... tu vella ho gaya hai. Last year as an influencer, I earned so much, I didn't got that much in MBA, bank or even my startup”

