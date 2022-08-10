Kya Baat Hai! Ashneer Grover says he does not need to depend on a show like Shark Tank India, says “you should know how to use your brand…”

Now, at a college event Ashneer was asked about today’s entrepreneurs turning into influencers. He said, “Now we are at the cusp. So there's an opportunity for everyone cutting across segments…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 19:12
Kya Baat Hai! Ashneer Grover says he does not need to depend on a show like Shark Tank India, says “you should know how to use y

MUMBAI:Ashneer Grover who was a shark/judge on season 1 is no longer a part of season2. He became popular for his charismatic presence. His one liners and witty humor made the show all the more livelier. Grover however has distanced himself from the Shark Tank India season 2.

Also Read- Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar reacts to Ashneer Grover’s absence from the show says, “One person can’t make or break a show”

Now, at a college event Ashneer was asked about today’s entrepreneurs turning into influencers. He said, “Now we are at the cusp. So there's an opportunity for everyone cutting across segments to become public and famous. You have to use this opportunity as a brand. I am not doing Shark Tank but it doesn't affect me because my popularity is at an all time high. Why? Because I have a medium through which I can reach the consumers directly which is the phone. I don't want the show on today's date.”

He further added, “People are consuming more of me on social media than they ever consumed me on TV. So you should know how to use your brand and what's going on in the market. I don't think of it (being an influencer) as derogatory. When people say you have become an influencer, their undertone is... tu vella ho gaya hai. Last year as an influencer, I earned so much, I didn't got that much in MBA, bank or even my startup”

Also Read-Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta shares a picture with Ashneer Grover at a recent party, netizens say “dono ke beech itni duri…”

What are your thoughts on Ashneer’s reply?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Ashneer Grover Shark Tank India Sony Entertainment Television Sony TV Sony LIV BharatPe TellyChakkar Rahul Dua Rannvijay Singh exclusive Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal Peyush Bansal Namita Thapar aman gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 19:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From Akshara to Naitik, Naira-Kartik, to Abhimanyu-Akshara take a look at the evolution of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast and families over the years!
MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhir suffers from a severe heart disease; Abhinav calls Abhimanyu
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Kya Baat Hai! Ashneer Grover says he does not need to depend on a show like Shark Tank India, says “you should know how to use your brand…”
MUMBAI:Ashneer Grover who was a shark/judge on season 1 is no longer a part of season2. He became popular for his...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj gives all his property to Anupama and Ankush; Barkha cannot let go of this golden opportunity
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Pandya Store: Big Twist! Is Shivank carrying out Shweta’s evil plans!
MUMBAI:Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
I would really love to do psycho characters” Sajjad Delafrooz
Exclusive! "I would really love to do psycho characters” - Sajjad Delafrooz

Latest Video

Related Stories
OMG! Anupama fans are distraught over the turmoil in MaAn’s life because of the new twists! Check out some of the best reactions
OMG! Anupama fans are distraught over the turmoil in MaAn’s life because of the new twists! Check out some of the best reactions here!
life because of the new twists! Check out some of the best reactions here
OMG! Anupama fans are distraught over the turmoil in MaAn’s life because of the new twists! Check out some of the best reactions here!
enter Sony TV
Exclusive! Child Artist Zeel Thakkar To enter Sony TV’s show Punyasholka Ahliya Bai!
Exclusive! Manya Singh to be part of the show?
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Manya Singh to be a part of the show?
OMG! Ajay Devgn reveals the toughest stunt of his life leaves Kapil embarrassed
The Kapil Sharma Show: OMG! Ajay Devgn reveals the toughest stunt of his life; leaves Kapil embarrassed
MasterChef India Season
MasterChef India Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the top six finalists of the show