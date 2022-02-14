Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss ex-contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Umar Riaz to untie for a project together

MUMBAI: Jasmin and Umar were contestants on Bigg Boss and they rose to fame with the reality show.

Jasmin was a part of Bigg Boss 14 and her game was loved by the audience it was on that show that she met Aly Goni and their love story began, her elimination was heartbreaking as it made Salman even cry.

On the other hand, Umar Riaz was a part of this new season and his game was loved by the audience he created history on social media and became one of the most trending contestants on the show. He was eliminated on the basics of violence and the audience was disappointed as they thought that he would be the winner of the show.

When Umar was eliminated from the show the fans were reminded of the unfair eviction of Jasmin as they thought both of them deserved to be the finalist of the show.

As per sources, Jasmin and Umar have collaborated together for something new and the two were in Dubai shooting for the same.

Not much is known about the project but the fans are excited to see them together on screen for the first time.

Post Bigg Boss Jasmin has been part of many projects and also has been shooting for a Punjabi movie which will be released soon, whereas Umar post his exit from the BB house has been getting a lot of offers.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

