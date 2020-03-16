Kya Baat Hai! CID returns; the team reunited to shoot for the series

MUMBAI: CID was one of the most successful television shows. In fact, it was the longest-running show.

But all of a sudden, it shut shop, and fans were disappointed. The trio of Daya, Abhijeet, and ACP Pradyuman was loved by the audiences, and they became iconic on television.

Post the show went off air, the star cast still kept in touch and have become like a family.

The actors shared a great bond of friendship. We have seen in the posts that they share on social media.

Earlier we had reported that Shraddha Musale (Dr. Tarika), Janvi Chheda (Shreya), Ansha Sayed (Purvi), Dayanand Shetty ( Daya), and Hrishikesh Pandey (Sachin) reunited recently and had a fun time. The gang met after a long time and the fans were super excited to see them together.

Finally, there is some good news for all CID fans and that is that the show is coming back and the team reunited recently to shoot for the show. 

The best part is that the actors have already shot for the series, Ansha who essays the role of Purvi shared the photo of the cast shooting and asked the audience to vote for it if they would like to see it in a film or a web format.

The show will stream on the OTT platform and will be watched as a series.

Well, the fans are super excited to see the team back again and they can’t wait to watch the series again.

Are you excited about the show's return?

Do let us know in the comments below.

