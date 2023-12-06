Kya Baat Hai! Crime Patrol to come out with a new season titled “Crime Patrol 48 hours”

Crime Patrol is one of the most loved and successful crime shows on television and it's been going on for so many years. Now the makers have decided to come out with a new season titled “Crime Patrol 48 hours”
CRIME PATROL

MUMBAI:  Crime Patrol is one of the most successful crime anthology series on television. It premiered in 2003, and still today, it's going strong and has a good TRP.

It is the longest-running reality crime television series in India. At a recent award function, the show received the Milestone Achievement Award.

The show has been hosted by Anup Soni, and Divyanka was seen as the host for the special episodes on crime against women and these days many celebrities come on the show and host it.

The show is based on real crime cases that take place across India, and the makers show how the police solve the cases and bring justice to the victim’s family.

It is loved by the audiences as it keeps us aware of the surroundings that we live in.

The show is coming up with a new season and the new promo is out.

The new season is titled “Crime Patrol 48 hours” time limited.

( ALSO READ : Crime Patrol actors who are now some of the most POPULAR CELEBRITIES in the entertainment industry!

The date and time hasn’t yet been revealed.

But the fans are super excited about the new season and they can’t wait to watch the new episodes.

Well, the show has been doing well for so many years and hence the makers of the show are coming up with a new season.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Explosive! Crime Patrol actress files FIR on production controller who asked for physical relationship instead of commission

Crime Patrol Sony TV sont television Anup Soni Divyanka crime shows Crime Patrol 48 reality shows
