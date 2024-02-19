Kya Baat Hai! Dabangii's Sai Deodhar gives a glimpse of the show's interesting 'Reccee day', check it out

MUMBAI: Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi has been an entertaining show with a different look and feel and now viewers will witness a 14-year leap, catapulting the narrative into new territory, brimming with Arya’s vengeance. The show has been captivating the imagination of viewers and they are in love with the powerful storyline.

Sai Deodhar who is a well known face in the Television industry. Sai Deodhar has been in the industry for a long time and has many shows to her credit. The actress is currently winning hearts with her performance in the show Dabangii where she essays the role of Damini Rajyavadhkar.

Sai has now given us a glimpse of the ‘Recce Day’ on sets of the show. She shared the video and captioned it, “Reccee Day”

Talking about her character in Dabangii, Sai had earlier said, “My character has to sometimes switch from playing a mother to making decisions like a father being a single parent. The transition of taking firm decisions and being soft hearted is something that I absolutely love playing.”

