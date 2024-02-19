Kya Baat Hai! Dabangii's Sai Deodhar gives a glimpse of the show's interesting 'Reccee day', check it out

Sai Deodhar who is a well known face in the Television industry. Sai Deodhar has been in the industry for a long time and has many shows to her credit. The actress is currently winning hearts with her performance in the show Dabangii where she essays the role of Damini Rajyavadhkar.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 12:48
Sai Deodhar

MUMBAI: Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi has been an entertaining show with a different look and feel and now viewers will witness a 14-year leap, catapulting the narrative into new territory, brimming with Arya’s vengeance. The show has been captivating the imagination of viewers and they are in love with the powerful storyline.

Also Read- "Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: Will Arya be able to save Chhaya from the goons?

Sai Deodhar who is a well known face in the Television industry. Sai Deodhar has been in the industry for a long time and has many shows to her credit. The actress is currently winning hearts with her performance in the show Dabangii where she essays the role of Damini Rajyavadhkar.

Sai has now given us a glimpse of the ‘Recce Day’ on sets of the show. She shared the video and captioned it, “Reccee Day” 

Check out the video here;

Talking about her character in Dabangii, Sai had earlier said, “My character has to sometimes switch from playing a mother to making decisions like a father being a single parent. The transition of taking firm decisions and being soft hearted is something that I absolutely love playing.”

What are your thoughts on Sai’s video? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- "Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: Will Arya be able to save Chhaya from the goons?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Aamir Dalvi Manav Gohil Sai Deodhar Arya Satya maahi bhadra Sony TV Sony Tv entertainment TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 12:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : Shocking! Surya will purchase the Choudhary house and will vouch to marry Imlie to seek revenge
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a while...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Yashwant seems to have discovered a way to stop Savi’s studies
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa : OH NO! Shruti decides to cancel the wedding; Anuj saves Toshu from criminals
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teaser Out! Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starring Yodha’s action-packed teaser is finally here, check it out
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is known for some amazing action performances in movies like Brothers, The Gentleman, Mission...
Woah! Throwback to the time Priyanka Chopra gave it back to a journalist who questioned her about her relationship With Shahid Kapoor
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is not the one to mess with when it comes to interviews. The actor did not mince her words in...
OMG! “It was a reaction when I hit Shivam; Prince Narula slapped someone but didnt get evicted” Kevin Almasifar on his exit from Splitsvilla 13
MUMBAI: Splitsvilla is one of the most loved shows. The show has had its share of controversies and recently contestant...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna
Teaser Out! Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starring Yodha’s action-packed teaser is finally here, check it out
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kevin
OMG! “It was a reaction when I hit Shivam; Prince Narula slapped someone but didnt get evicted” Kevin Almasifar on his exit from Splitsvilla 13
Sudhanshu
Whoa! "YOU HAVE GROWN UP TO BE A FINE YOUNG MAN" Sudhanshu introduces his son Nirvaan and he will make your jaws drop
Mugdha Chapekar
Whoa! Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chapekar gives a glimpse of her 'Old Gold Gang', can you recognise them?
Rajesh Ganesh
Exclusive! Pandya Store actor Rajesh Ganesh Sharma roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya on Zee Tv
Aishwarya
Wow: Check out Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s reels that are too cute to handle!
Ankita
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande speaks about her insecurities with Mannara Chopra and reveals if Neil – Aishwarya and her could ever be friends