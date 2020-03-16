Kya Baat Hai! Divya Agarwal to be part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

Divya was offered the show Khatron Ke Khildi but the actress denied saying that it won’t be possible and that she is interested in doing the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Kya Baat Hai! Divya Agarwal to be part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television.

She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT where she emerged as the winner of the show and she had made headlines for her tiff with Pratik Sehajpal.

Recently she was in the news for her break up with her long time boyfriend Varun Sood.  

The actress was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi but she denied the offer as she didnt want to do the show as the stunts are very difficult to do.

In a recent interview the actress revealed the reason why she doesn't want to do the show and which show she was interested in.

The actress said that “ No Khatron Ke Khiladi is not possible. The only reality show that is on my mind is Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, if it happens I will be a very competitive girl because you guys have seen me in reality shows which totally showcase personality”

(ALSO READ: Must read! This is what Divya Agarwal has to say about fans speculating reasons for breakup with Varun Sood)

Post Bigg Boss OTT Divya was seen in a few music videos and was seen in Abhay 3 where she was acknowledged and was praised for her acting chops.

The fans wanted to see her in the challenging show like Khatron Ke Khiladi but the actress refused the offer and she is clear what project she would want to do.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Shocking! Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have this request for netizens)

