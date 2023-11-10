Kya Baat Hai! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya achieves this major milestone, and becomes one of the first TV actresses to do so! Find out what!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya does not need an introduction, she is one of Indian Television’s most popular actresses. Her role as Dr. Ishita made her into a household name after her stint in Yeh Hai Mohaabaatein.
Divyanka

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya does not need an introduction, she is one of Indian Television’s most popular actresses. Her role as Dr. Ishita made her into a household name after her stint in Yeh Hai Mohaabaatein.

The actress is also a popular social media personality, posting reels and fun content to delight her fans. Hailing from Bhopal, Tripathi started her career as an anchor on All India Radio (Bhopal). She participated in Pantene Zee Teen Queen in 2003 and won the title of 'Miss Beautiful Skin'. In 2004, she was also crowned 'Miss Bhopal'. 

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talks about her upcoming project; says “The role I am playing in my next project is one of a kind as the audience wouldn’t have seen such a character ever before”

And while Divyanka has won many accolades and the actress has recently achieved another big milestone, she has gained 26 million followers on Instagram, which is a very big deal and she has become one of the first TV actresses to gain such popularity. Others on the list include Shehnaaz Gill, Jannat Zubair, and Anushka Sen, all of whom are also social media influencers. 

Divyanka took to her Instagram account to thank her fans and followers. Take a look at the post here:

Tripathi made her acting debut for the channel Doordarshan first. Then, she was recognized for portraying the dynamic dual roles of Vidya (an orphan and illiterate girl) and Divya ( a modern and literate girl) in Zee TV's fiction series Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. 

She was recently seen in the latest season of  Khatron Ke Khiladi, as a challenger.

What did you think of her performance in  Khatron Ke Khiladi? tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Aww! Divyanka Tripathi shares an adorable picture with husband Vivek Dahiya, check it out

