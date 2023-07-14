Kya Baat Hai! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals her experience of being a challenger on the reality show “Kahtron Ke Khiladi Season 13”

Divyanka is one of the huge stars on television and she has a massive fan following and viewers miss watching her on screen. Now while interacting with the media she revealed her experience on entering the new season as a challenger.
Kahtron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is popular for playing the female lead role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actress has a massive fan following, and her fans can go to any length to shower her with a lot of love and surprises

Today, she is no less than a superstar on television, and now, her fans desire to see her on the big screen.

A lesser-known fact is that Divyanka didn’t achieve this success easily. The actress, who debuted way back in 2006 in the serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, has come a long way.

Post Yeh Hai Mohabaatein going off-air, Divyanka hasn’t been seen in full flagged serial and recently she was seen as a host on crime patrol

Recently, she has grabbed the headlines for entering the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” as a challenger.

Now while interacting with the media, the actress revealed her experience that she relived once again on the show

The actress said “ The experience was very good, they called me a challenger so I thought I would be giving the contestants stunts and all and they challenged the challenger and it was tough but at the same time a lot of fun, and after so long I got to relive the moments of Khatron Ke Khiladi stunts”

She further said “Shiv and all the contestants are good and that it never looked that for the first time, they were performing the stunts, they were really good and well prepared for it. I enjoyed doing the show and the stunts and I hope I get to do an action movie anytime soon”

She also revealed what tip she gave the contestants where she told them to be calm and not to get scared or hyper before the stunts.

Well, there is no doubt that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was really good during her season she was seen as the potential winner and after a few seconds, she lost the game.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

