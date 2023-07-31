Kya Baat Hai! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals she would watch Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 for this contestant

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and now she revealed which is the one contestant for which she would watch the reality show.
DIVYANKA TRIPATHI

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is popular for playing the female lead role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actress has a massive fan following, and her fans can go to any length to shower her with a lot of love and surprises.

Today, she is no less than a superstar on television, and now, her fans desire to see her on the big screen.

A lesser-known fact is that Divyanka didn’t achieve this success easily. The actress, who debuted way back in 2006 in the serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, has come a long way.

Post Yeh Hai Mohabbatein going off-air, Divyanka hasn’t been seen in full flagged serial and recently she was seen as a host on crime patrol.

She also took part in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12” where she aced all the stunts and faced her fears and she emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Recently, she has grabbed the headlines for entering the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” as a challenger.

Now the actress while interacting with the media, revealed that she would start watching and following the show for this contestant.

When the media people spoke about Elvish and gave reasons for what a good player he is, the actress said that she would watch the show because of Elvish as now she has got information and when someone gives her details she is excited to follow and watch the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Elvish is a very strong contestant on the house and he has made the show very entertaining.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

