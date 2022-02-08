Kya Baat hai! Fanaa’s Pakhi aka Reems Shaikh Has a secret valentine! Find out more!

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh plays Pakhi opposite Zain Imam in Colors' upcoming series 'Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan.' Ishq Mein Marjawan 3 is the third installment in the franchise.

Reem Shaikh, who started her career as a child artist, is a rising star to watch. She is one of the most popular social media personalities, inspiring other fashionistas. Her role as Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta made her famous. Her chemistry with co-stars Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija is also adored by fans.

Reem is quite active on Instagram and usually takes to it to share behind-the-scenes footage and glimpses from her personal and professional life. There is usually a lot of curiosity around Reem's Personal life and who is she dating.

And on the occasion of Rose day, Reem shared who her valentine is going to be and that to everyone's surprise, it is her friend Bhawna who she also gave a rose to and who is a creative on the show 'Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Check out the story here:

Meanwhile, in the show, we saw how Pakhi seems confused between Agasthaya and Ishaan.

Agasthaya is heartbroken because as he was going to propose to Paakhi and confess his love for her, she introduces him to Ishaan and Agasthaya's heartbreaks.

Will Agasthaya let Paakhi go with Ishaan or are things going to get dangerous?

