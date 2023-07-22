Kya Baat Hai! Fans go gaga over Rupali Ganguly’s performance in Anupama, starts trending over twitter

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama. Rupali Ganguly shines all the way!

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

She has had a celebrated career with comic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarish and Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama definitely takes the cake.

While there is no doubt that Anupama brings out some of Rupali’s best performances, her ability to transform into the character is astounding.

In the recent episodes, Rupali as Anupama had to bear through some really emotional scenes and express so much through her dancing. Rupali has brought her A game and how! Opinions of the fans about the show are divided, but they do unite about one thing, which is Rupali’s performance. Her latest performance has made fans go gaga over it and we have compiled some of the best reactions right here for you. Check it out:

Change from "Piya Tose Naina Lage re to "Kamariya"....was so smooth



Give any dance Sequence to @TheRupali and see her perform so Gracefully #Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/NmpGeWTZpe — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) July 22, 2023

My girl slayed

Presenting to you, the medley of the year #RupaliGanguly



pic.twitter.com/3UrHkihV12 — Drishti (@DA_Drishti) July 22, 2023

7songs

-Sheela ki Jawani

-Piya tose

-Kamariya

-Mai banke morni

-18baras ki kawari Kali

-Aja nachle

-Dola re@TheRupali is just unbeatable n unbelievable dancing on these many songs continuously for a epi is just amazinging down n hats off rups#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/Tmuhw1LWD6 — @legend_mother_anupamaa (@l_anupamaa) July 22, 2023

This was so heart breaking@TheRupali again you nailed it

Anu was emotionally & physically drained out & when GMaa threw her out- the pain,the heart break, the emotions you portrayed..

The pain just pierced the heart & how beautifully you did that#RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/DTwR3S50gn — Ridz_Rupali Fan (@Ridz_Rupali_Fan) July 22, 2023

This ws heartbreaking to see u sooo exhausted

I m absolutely speechless mam

Huge respect fr ur dedication



From rocking ur performance onscreen 2 d amount of hardwork dat u might hv put offscreen.... I just bow down to u in respect#Anupamaa #Rupaliganguly pic.twitter.com/ClPjd81cNe — Nidhi Arora (@NidhiArora86) July 22, 2023

Rupali has been able to put on her dancing shoes many times in the show, but the emotions and scene portrayed this time is class apart.

Meanwhile in the show, Anupama has to deal with her Guru’s disapproval as well.

What did you think of Rupali’s performance?

Tell us in the comments below!

