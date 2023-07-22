Kya Baat Hai! Fans go gaga over Rupali Ganguly’s performance in Anupama, starts trending over twitter

Rupali Ganguly is one of the country's top actresses right now and is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama.
Rupali

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama. Rupali Ganguly shines all the way!

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong. 

ALSO READ: Anupama 22nd July 2023 Written Episode Update: Malti Devi’s Condition To Forgive Anupama

She has had a celebrated career with comic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarish and Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama definitely takes the cake.

While there is no doubt that Anupama brings out some of Rupali’s best performances, her ability to transform into the character is astounding. 

In the recent episodes, Rupali as Anupama had to bear through some really emotional scenes and express so much through her dancing. Rupali has brought her A game and how! Opinions of the fans about the show are divided, but they do unite about one thing, which is Rupali’s performance. Her latest performance has made fans go gaga over it and we have compiled some of the best reactions right here for you. Check it out:

Rupali has been able to put on her dancing shoes many times in the show, but the emotions and scene portrayed this time is class apart. 

Meanwhile in the show, Anupama has to deal with her Guru’s disapproval as well.

What did you think of Rupali’s performance? 

Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Shocking! Samar’s untimely demise leaves a huge impact on Anupama?

