Kya Baat Hai! FIR actor Vipul Roy to get married to fiancee Melis Atici on February 13

MUMBAI: The entire entertainment industry is in a mood to get married and this year many took the plunge and are happily married.

Now as we step into the new year 2022, there are more celebrities who would be getting married to their respective partners.

As per reports in an entertainment portal, actor Vipul Roy is all set to get married to fiancee Melis Atici on February 13th, 2022.

The couple is planning for a destination wedding and it will be followed by all the Indian rituals like Haldi, mehndi, and Sangeet, though the venue is yet to be decided.

Melis and Vipul have been in a relationship for almost five years and the two got engaged in August 2019 in a small ceremony. They were planning to get married early last year, but since Melis had gone to San Francisco to meet her family and following the pandemic she had to stay back and the wedding got postponed.

But finally, things are working for the couple, Melis’ India visa was approved by the Indian embassy and now she would be in India in a few weeks.

( ALSO READ : TV actor Vipul Roy anchors game show for a cause)

Though the actor remained unavailable, a source told the entertainment portal that “He is finalizing the venue and doesn't want any attention on his personal life as his fiancee is coming back to India after two years and he has been waiting for this moment for so long.”

Vipul in one of his interviews had said that “He is in touch with Melis through video calls and they often break down as before she left they were together in Mumbai for seven months, and since January 2020 she has been in the USA and they haven't been apart for so long.”

The actor met Melis who runs an IT company in 2016 when he had gone for a USA tour. They fell in love and were in a live-in relationship where Melis was shuttling between two countries.

Well, good times are here for the actor as finally, he would be meeting his love after two years.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

CREDIT : BOMBAY TIMES