Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj transforms into Anupama as he gives her a tribute

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Pakhi and Adhik's marriage, and how the families are trying to cope with this twist.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerised by the chemistry that the duo share.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

Now we came across a video where one can see Guarav Khanna who is seen in the get up of Anupama and he is rehearsing the lines as he takes the stage as Anupama in an upcoming award show.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are super excited to see him in this avatar as Anuj always makes Anupama feel special and this act is going to be interesting.

