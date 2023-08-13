Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan reacts to fans asking her to get a blue tick on social media, says “the line between counterfeit and genuine blurs…”

Now, Hina has been making headlines for her response to many who want her to get the ‘blue tick’ verification on Instagram and Twitter. She replied to a fan on twitter
MUMBAI : Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen. The stunning diva rose to fame with Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai and went on to become a household name. she is still popularly known as Akshara from the show by her fans.Well, Hina Khan managed to gain lots of fame in a very short period of time in her career. The actress went on to bag some meaty roles in shows like Naagin 5 and Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 which gave another rise to Hina's career.

Now, Hina has been making headlines for her response to many who want her to get the ‘blue tick’ verification on Instagram and Twitter. She replied to a fan on twitter writing, “In a world where verification can be bought for a teen’s allowance, the line between counterfeit and genuine blurs. My hard-earned achievements are my real verifications. They are not reliant on a blue tick. Even if Insta rescinds my tick, I won’t bat an eyelid. #BeyondTheBlueTick.”

The Hacked actress further wrote, “Our criteria needs to become more efficient. True authenticity lies in community support. The realest thing we can hold onto. Not captive to a mere blue tick. My avid supporters and dedicated fans, it is important to see beyond the blue tick and understand the depth of our capabilities. The essence of our authenticity and truth lies within each of us, deeply nestled in a rugged landscape of empathy and realism. Our true value surfaces when we embrace this authenticity and realism.”

She further stated, “So let’s step beyond the blue tick together. Always cherishing our authenticity. While the blue tick might rise our social status, it does not measure our real worth. Our real worth lies in our actions, intentions and how we treat those around us.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

