Kya Baat Hai! Imlie and Aryan follow the steps of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie whereas Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship.

These days, the storyline is focusing on Arpita’s marriage and how Imlie is trying to bring Sundar and Arpita together but Aryan is against her and he is against the proposal as he feels that Sundar is not right for his sister and he is against Imlie in this decision.

The audience loved the chemistry between Imlie and Aryan and they are considered as one of the most iconic pairs of television, and in no time her love story from Aditya was replaced by Aryan.

These days the audience love the romance track between Imlie and Aryan and as per the new promo of the show Imlie will get pregnant and Aryan would leave her and go.

But in the previous episodes we have seen a lot of romance between Aryan and Imlie and how their relationship is getting intensified.

The fans have noticed a similarity between Aryan – Imlie and SRK – Kajol. They have captured a similar click of each other.

In a recent episode Aryan stopped Imlie by catching her sari and that’s what they have compared to a scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The fans feel the chemistry that Imlie and Aryan share is very similar to SRK and Kajol.

