Kya Baat Hai! IshVi aka Ishaan and Saavi of Ghum Hai Kisikey pyaar mein continue to dominate the top tv Jodi’s List!

With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh have taken up the mantle to play the lead in the show. Fans are already loving the show and are already deeply involved with the storyline.

The show has a very dedicated fan following and they are always on the lookout for finding more interesting bits and pieces from the sets. Recently, some behind the scenes from the sets of GHKKPM of Bhavika and Shakti playing basketball in between shots has gone viral and fans on Twitter are just really happy about the ease between the two.

Ghum has become one of the top shows in the TRP charts and fans are giving the credit to IshVi’s chemistry and their fun banter.

And it is because of the love that fans pour on the duo that they have managed to become one of the top tv jodis on the screen right now.





Haha I loved this scene!! Just look at Ishaan and his friends face Bechara didn’t get his credit tho lol #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin • #IshVi pic.twitter.com/ZVb3Meewwx — Dua (@duaa2418) November 8, 2023

I love you reeva??? Wait what? So ishaan still loves reeva, toh phir savi kyun hai show mein? I was expecting ishaan to take savi's name. Baki setup ka kya karun jab scene hi gadbad. highly disappointed. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #IshVi pic.twitter.com/RV6gr9XAdu — Shveta (@thesweet_soul) November 11, 2023

Fans of the show love the track between Ishaan and Savi and can't wait to watch what happens next in the show.

