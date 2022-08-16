Kya Baat Hai! Kapil Sharma leaves behind Rohit Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan to top the list as the most popular non–fiction personalities; Rubina Dilaik and Faisu enter the list

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is a superstar on television and one of the most aced comedians on television.

He began his journey as a contestant on the laughter challenge way back in 2007 when he emerged as the winner of Season 3.

Post that, he began his own show, Comedy Nights with Kapil which became a huge success and made him a superstar overnight.

He then ventured into Bollywood and his first debut movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was a huge hit but then his second movie Firangi bombed at the box office and that’s when his show also went off air.

The comedian had broken down but then he bounced back and came back with The Kapil Sharma Show which became a bigger success than the previous one and there was no turning back.

The actor has topped the list of the most popular Indian television personality and left Rohit Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan behind.

The second position is taken by the Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty. Rubina Dilaik who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, has entered the list and she is on the third position.

The mega superstar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan is in the fourth position and Faisu is on the fifth position.

Well, there is no doubt that Kapil Sharma is the most powerful personality in the business of entertainment and no wonder even after the show is gone off air he is topping the list of rankings.

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return back in the first week of September and the fans are super excited to see him on the show.

