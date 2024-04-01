Kya Baat Hai! Katha Ankahee’s Aditi Dev Sharma expresses gratitude for her show, check it out

Sadly, Katha Ankahee went off- air a while ago but the actors still reminisce about the time they spent on sets.
Aditi Dev Sharma

MUMBAI: Aditi Dev Sharma is a talented actress and has been entertaining the audience with projects like Ladies V/S Ricky Bahl, Ekkees Topon Ki Salami, Gangaa, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and now Katha Ankahee. Her role as Katha in the Sony show won many hearts and has cemented a special place for her in the hearts of the viewers. 

Sadly, Katha Ankahee went off- air a while ago but the actors still reminisce about the time they spent on sets. Aditi too has shared some lovely moments from the set and shared a picture with the entire cast and crew, making netizens nostalgic. Check out her story here;

Katha Ankahee is a heartwarming show helmed by Sphere Origin, starring Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan in the lead roles. The story follows Katha’s journey as a single mother and her devotion for her son, whom she brings back from the edge of death’s doorstep.

What are your thoughts on Aditi’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

Aditi is yet to Announce her next project and her fans can hardly wait for it.

