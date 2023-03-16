Kya Baat Hai! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih confirms being in a relationship and introduces the love of her life on social media

MUMBAI : Anjum Fakih is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya, where she is playing the role of Srishti Luthra.

She has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Many actors do keep their life private, especially if they are in a relationship. They do not speak about it and keep it a secret.

Anjum did the same, and kept her relationship under raps.

Initially, she was linked to her co–actor Abhishek Kapoor, but there was no truth to that news.

Finally, the actress has come out and confirmed that for the past two years, she has been in a relationship and is the happiest being in love.

She took on to social media and shared a photo with her boyfriend, captioned it saying

“When karma plays it’s part,When you are destined to be together, Then you know it all by heart, The love will brew always and forever, When I pondered the journey so far, I saw you healing my deepest scars, Your warmth your love

Can’t compute its depth and length, I will be your lady dove, You be my greatest strength, Happy 2 years to us my boo, And here I am going to admit, Introducing here my love Rohit, Yea he is the Hit in #ANHIT"

Well, the actress is happy and her fans and co – actors are already pouring in good wishes for her.

