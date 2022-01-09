Kya Baat Hai! Lock Upp contestant Azma Fallah talks about her bond with Munawar Faruqui and says, “We have a special bond, I am like a sister to him and we have a strong friendship that has been built”

Azma Fallah who rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, spoke about the special bond she shared with Munawar and revealed how special he is to her.

 

Azma Fallah

MUMBAI: Azma Fallah rose to fame with her stint in the Lock Upp Season 1 where she emerged as the third runner-up of the show.

She grabbed the headlines for her fight with Prince Narula where she had teased him with Nora and the actor had got agitated; she was also one of the reasons for Zeeshan Khan being eliminated from the show.

( ALSO READ - Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Azma Fallah to participate in the show

The young lad had a great bond with Munawar, where the two had massive fights inside the lock, but they were very caring about each other.

In a recent interview, Azma spoke about her bond with Munawar where she said that, “He is the sweetest person I have ever met. We used to fight a lot in Lock Upp, but whenever I used to be sad he used to come and sit with me and vice versa. We have an unspoken friendship. He takes me as his young sister. I still remember when we used to do Ifftar, he used to always keep a chicken piece beside for me, as was concerned if I would be able to eat or not.”

She further said, “I used to be confused as he would fight and then be so caring, but today, he is a very close friend of mine and we share a great bond.”

Well, there is no doubt that Azma and Munawar used to fight a lot, but then somewhere, there was a friendship between them. We are happy that things turned out well for them. 

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Revealed! Lock Upp contestant Azma Fallah confesses that she duped strangers of Rs 40-50 lakhs

 

