Kya Baat Hai! Lock Upp contestant Azma Fallah talks about her bond with Munawar Faruqui and says, “We have a special bond, I am like a sister to him and we have a strong friendship that has been built”

MUMBAI: Azma Fallah rose to fame with her stint in the Lock Upp Season 1 where she emerged as the third runner-up of the show.

She grabbed the headlines for her fight with Prince Narula where she had teased him with Nora and the actor had got agitated; she was also one of the reasons for Zeeshan Khan being eliminated from the show.

The young lad had a great bond with Munawar, where the two had massive fights inside the lock, but they were very caring about each other.

In a recent interview, Azma spoke about her bond with Munawar where she said that, “He is the sweetest person I have ever met. We used to fight a lot in Lock Upp, but whenever I used to be sad he used to come and sit with me and vice versa. We have an unspoken friendship. He takes me as his young sister. I still remember when we used to do Ifftar, he used to always keep a chicken piece beside for me, as was concerned if I would be able to eat or not.”

She further said, “I used to be confused as he would fight and then be so caring, but today, he is a very close friend of mine and we share a great bond.”

Well, there is no doubt that Azma and Munawar used to fight a lot, but then somewhere, there was a friendship between them. We are happy that things turned out well for them.

