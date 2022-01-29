Kya Baat Hai! Maddam Sir's S.I Karishma Singh Maharashtrian Navari avatar has fans curious! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Sony SAB has been known for its family-oriented and light-hearted sitcoms. It is a channel that brings families together for a joyride. Among the most popular shows on the channel are Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Maddam Sir, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, and Wagle Ki Duniya.

Known for its cop comedy, Maddam Sir keeps its viewers hooked on the show.

In the week ahead, Sony SAB's 'Maddam Sir' will present some intriguing twists and turns for viewers.

Lead actors in the sitcom include Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma, and Sonali Naik. This cop comedy focuses on social issues and tries to give a message to everyone in a light-hearted way.

Now, Yukti Kapoor who plays the role of Karishma Singh, on Maddam Sir, posted a look for the upcoming sequence, where she is dressed in full Navari Saree attire, which has gotten fans excited for why S. I Karisma Singh is dressed up in this attire. :

Take a look at this photo:

Meanwhile, on the show, Karishma will get injured by the goons. The goons fire a gunshot, and Karishma gets injured.

Karishma promises to solve the case.

Further, Karishma decides to catch the real culprit and find out who has made such an obnoxious application on women.

Urmila as SHO Haseena Malik and Karishma’s job is in danger.

DSP Anubhav comes to MPT to take the hard drive back from SHO Haseena Malik.

What will Haseena do next? Will Haseena return the hard drive?

