Kya Baat Hai! A Mahasagam episode to take place between Anupmaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming days, audience would witness a Mahasagam episode of Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans are super excited about the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 13:42
Anupmaaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are the most successful shows of television. Every week, the shows are two of the top ones at the BARC ratings.

Both the shows are loved by the audience and one of the major factors that are keeping the audience gulled to the serial is the content and storyline of the show.

Both the leads of the show have become household names and have a massive fan following.

Currently, in both the serials the leads are going through a separation track. While Anupama is beginning a new life, Akshara is battling with Abhir’s health with Abhinav supporting and standing by her side.

Now, in the upcoming days there could be a mahasagam episode taking place between Anupmaaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

(ALSO READ: Anupamaa:What! Devika gives reality check to Anuj helps him stay focused)

Gaurav Khanna, who essays the role of Anuj, shared some BTS pictures which is possibly from the shoot of the serial and he captioned it saying “Happy families enjoy together and even shoot together”

This has raised question as to whether a mahasangam episode is going to be taking place between the two shows. 

Well, the fans are going to be super excited to watch this episode and it will be interesting to watch what twists would be brought in this upcoming segment. 

Are you excited to watch this Mahasagam episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Aarohi overhears Akshara and Abhinav’s conversation and stands shocked)

