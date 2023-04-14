Kya Baat Hai! A Mahasagam episode to take place between Anupmaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are the most successful shows of television. Every week, the shows are two of the top ones at the BARC ratings.

Both the shows are loved by the audience and one of the major factors that are keeping the audience gulled to the serial is the content and storyline of the show.

Both the leads of the show have become household names and have a massive fan following.

Currently, in both the serials the leads are going through a separation track. While Anupama is beginning a new life, Akshara is battling with Abhir’s health with Abhinav supporting and standing by her side.

Now, in the upcoming days there could be a mahasagam episode taking place between Anupmaaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Gaurav Khanna, who essays the role of Anuj, shared some BTS pictures which is possibly from the shoot of the serial and he captioned it saying “Happy families enjoy together and even shoot together”

This has raised question as to whether a mahasangam episode is going to be taking place between the two shows.

Well, the fans are going to be super excited to watch this episode and it will be interesting to watch what twists would be brought in this upcoming segment.

