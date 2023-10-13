KYA BAAT HAI! Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik jets off for another babymoon; PICS INSIDE

Rubina Dilaik is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase to the fullest and taking various trips with her husband Abhinav Shukla.
Rubina

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one such actress of the small screen who doesn't need any introduction. 

The actress has been a part of the television industry for several years now and has many hit TV shows to her credit. 

Rubina also became a part of hit reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Bigg Boss 14.

She managed to become the 4th runner-up in KKK while she won the BB 14 trophy. 

Well, after exploring some amazing projects in TV, reality shows, and films, Rubina is all set to embrace motherhood. 

The actress' pregnancy became a major topic of discussion. 

However, after much speculation, Rubina finally shared the good news with the fans on social media. 

Rubina and Abhinav shared the pictures on Instagram account where the actress is flaunting her baby bump leaving her fans jumping with joy. 

Ever since then, Rubina is showered with lots of love from her near and dear ones. 

The actress is completely on a break and enjoying her pregnancy phase by travelling with her husband. 

Well, Rubina is frequently spotted at public places by the paparazzi and also poses for them. 

And now, Rubina has once again jetted off to another destination.

Rubina and Abhinav are ardent travellers and the actress seems to make the most of her pregnancy by exploring new places. 

The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress shared a few pictures from her latest holiday giving us major goals. 

Take a look:

Apart from travelling, Rubina is also taking care of herself and is often seen doing pre-natal workouts to keep herself and her baby healthy.

Well, Rubina has definitely found the best way to enjoy pregnancy and is giving major inspiration to all the would-be mommies. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

