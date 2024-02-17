Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande joins the list of Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan as the most popular non – fiction personality

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande were one of the few loved and celebrated contestants of the show.

The two were initially very good friends in the game but then at the end of the show the friendship didn’t last and things got bitter between them.

The one thing that the audience and fans like about Munawar was that when Ayesha entered the show, she brought out a lot of personal details of the ace comedian. He handled it with a lot of dignity and didn’t snap back at her which worked in his favour.

Whether it was Abhishek or Mannara, he always supported his friend and stood by them. He never left them alone in their bad times.

On the other hand, Ankita played the game in a very emotional manner where she always kept her relationship her priority.

She made headlines for her fights with Mannara Chopra and her husband Vicky Jain which became the talking point.

Her friendship with Isha was loved by the fans and till the end she maintained the friendship.

Post the show today both are in demand when it comes to work and they are taking their time to select projects.

Munawar emerged as the winner of the show whereas Ankita was the third runner up of the show.

Now the two have hit a milestone once again as they entered the list of the most popular non – fiction characters on television along with Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

In the list, Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhander and Amitabh Bachchan made it to the popular list.

Both Munawar and Ankit defeated the legend Amitabh Bachchan in the most popular category.

Well, there is no doubt that though the show is over the two have a crazy and massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

