Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande joins the list of Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan as the most popular non – fiction personality

Munawar and Ankita are the most loved personalities of television and they rose to fame with their stint in Bigg Boss Season 17 house and today they have joined the list of Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 19:16
Munawar

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande were one of the few loved and celebrated contestants of the show.

The two were initially very good friends in the game but then at the end of the show the friendship didn’t last and things got bitter between them.

The one thing that the audience and fans like about Munawar was that when Ayesha entered the show, she brought out a lot of personal details of the ace comedian. He handled it with a lot of dignity and didn’t snap back at her which worked in his favour.

Whether it was Abhishek or Mannara, he always supported his friend and stood by them. He never left them alone in their bad times.

On the other hand, Ankita played the game in a very emotional manner where she always kept her relationship her priority.

She made headlines for her fights with Mannara Chopra and her husband Vicky Jain which became the talking point.

Her friendship with Isha was loved by the fans and till the end she maintained the friendship.

Post the show today both are in demand when it comes to work and they are taking their time to select projects.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Munawar Faruqui cuts the cake in the presence of close friend BiggBoss Season 16 winnrer MC Stan; fans come out on streets at Dongri to celebrate the win

Munawar emerged as the winner of the show whereas Ankita was the third runner up of the show.

Now the two have hit a milestone once again as they entered the list of the most popular non – fiction characters on television along with Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

In the list, Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhander and Amitabh Bachchan made it to the popular list.

Both Munawar and Ankit defeated the legend Amitabh Bachchan in the most popular category.

Well, there is no doubt that though the show is over the two have a crazy and massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Ayesha Khan reacts to Munawar Faruqui winning the show shares disappointment of Ankita Lokhande not being in top three finalists

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Colors Elvish Yadav Karan Kunndrra Paras Kalawat Faisal Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 19:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
What! Anushka Sharma's Delivery Date Revealed; Second Baby Expected in London
MUMBAI: Speculations surrounding Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli have been...
Woah! Ayesha Takia Responds to Plastic Surgery Speculations with a Cryptic Post
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia has sparked a buzz on social media with a cryptic post following online trolling...
Kavya: Woah! Giriraj and Anurag conspire against Kavya
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Whoa! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Harshad Arora drops a major hint about his upcoming wedding with fiance Muskaan Rajput
MUMBAI: Hardshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput are two well known faces of the Tv industry. Looks like the duo have found a...
Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande joins the list of Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan as the most popular non – fiction personality
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande were one of the few loved and celebrated contestants of the show.The two...
Wow! Mithila Palkar shares stunning unseen pictures from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan finally married her long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare....
Recent Stories
Anushka
What! Anushka Sharma's Delivery Date Revealed; Second Baby Expected in London
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Harshad
Whoa! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Harshad Arora drops a major hint about his upcoming wedding with fiance Muskaan Rajput
Sreerama
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Sreerama Chandra apologizes to his parents for this season shares an important message
Ankita
Wow! Pandya Store's Ankita Bahuguna shares glimpses of her trip to Udaipur
Ayesha
Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan to participate in the show?
Preet Grewal
Exclusive! Tanaav actress Preet Grewal roped in for upcoming Punjabi movie “Haan Main Paagal Haan” starring Himanshi Khurana
Nishant
Oh No! After Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan’s breakup, Bigg Boss 14th Nishant Singh Malkhani-Nyrra Banerji part ways