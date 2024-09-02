Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui shared a post with a mysterious girl hinting on being in a secretive relationship

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of this season by receiving the maximum votes from the audience.

He took away Rs. 50 Lakhs home as the winning amount and the trophy back home along with a new car.

Since the beginning of the show the ace comedian was playing the game in the most dignified manner which connected to the audience and he was also Bigg Boss favorite and many times Bigg Boss was biased to him.

The one thing that the audience and fans like about Munawar was that when Ayesha entered the show she brought out a lot of personal details of the ace comedian. He handled it with a lot of dignity and didn’t snap back at her which worked in his favour.

Also many celebrities extended their support to him which helped him in getting the votes.

Whether it was Abhishek or Mannara he always supported his friend and stood by them and never left them alone in their bad times.

The moment he won the show his fans came on the street of “Dongri” in Mumbai the place where he resides and they all were celebrating his victory as he would be having a grand welcome when he goes back home.

The one thing that the ace comedian is making headlines for is the relationships he has been in.

His relationship with Nazila had made headlines but then unfortunately that didn’t work out then during Bigg Boss the fans came to know that he was dating Ayesha Khan a social media influencer but how he cheated on both of them and was two timing them.

This month is the month of love and Valentine's Day is near the corner and today Muanwar shared a photo with a mystery woman and captioned it with a white heart and broken down rose.

The fans have started speculating who this special girl is and is the ace comedian in a relationship with her but Munawar hasn’t yet come out and confirmed anything.

Well, it will be interesting to see who this mysterious girl would be and when would Muanwar come out and reveal her identity.

