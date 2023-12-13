Kya Baat Hai! Netizens reveal what they except from The Kapil Sharma Show that will stream on Netflix in a couple of weeks

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the superstars in the entertainment industry and he is known as one of the best comedians in our industry.

His show The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows of television and it keeps the audience entertained.

Kapil has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

The comedian also stepped into the world of Bollywood where he debuted in the movies Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, Zwigato, It’s my life etc.

He will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s “Crew” starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

His show “The Kapil Sharma Show” that used to air on Sony TV went off air a couple of months ago and now the show is going to stream on “Netflix” and the ace comedian will be back with his gang.

The show is still untitled and is yet to get a name but the fans are super excited to watch it.

But now with the show going to stream on the digital platform there is not going to be any limitations to the jokes done by Kapil and no cuts or anything will be edited which means the show might not be a gainer for the family audience.

Now the Netizens have spoken about the show and what all they do except for the show that will stream on Netflix in a couple of weeks.

Pooja Shah : I am very excited for the show to stream on Netflix but I am afraid of the content that will be shown in the show as it will be streaming on OTT and there wouldn’t be any limits. I don't think we would be able to watch it with our family.

Kabir Singhania: Whenever the Kapil Sharma show comes, my family is super excited as the show is very entertaining and it's stress free and this time even Sunil Grover is back so it will be interesting to watch.

Sheena Balaji: Any show on OTT has no limits as there aren’t any cuts, so I am worried about the kind of jokes that would be said on the show as the previous show of Kapil which streamed on OTT had adult jokes which couldn’t be watched by the family audience but I hope this show would be different.

Karan Kotian: I am excited to see Kapil and Sunil Grover together after so long and this time since it will be streaming on OTT I think there wouldn’t be any limitations with the jokes and the fun element in the show. It will be an interesting take on it.

Naina Kapoor : The Kapil Sharma Show is always a very entertaining show to watch and now the show will be streaming on Netflix which is even more interesting. I hope they keep the same essence of the show and nothing is changed.

Well, the audience seems to be excited about the show but is worried about the new concept of the show.

