Kya Baat Hai! This Newfound Chemistry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is sending twitter fans into a frenzy! Find out the details about this new couple here!

MUMBAI:Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan, pretending to be a deal.

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt star in the lead roles.

The show is going through major twists and turns now.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Satya has a painful past

There has been a new entry in the show in the firm of Harsad Arora playing the role of Dr. Satya, a potential new interest for Sai.

It looks like as much as fans love SaiRat, this new possibility and a fun new character is making the fans happy, and especially the chemistry that Sai and Satya have is definitely got the fans excited.

Fans of the show are falling in love with Ayesha and Harshad’s chemistry and they just can’t keep calm about their love for this new on-screen couple, #SaiYa, and fans often take to twitter to share thei love for the new duo on the social media site, check out some of the best tweets here:









SaiYa is the new fun couple that people have been fawning over the two and tier chemistry.

Meanwhile on the show Paakhi has filed a case against Pulkit, and Sai which can cause them to loose their medical license.

What do you think will happen next?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai? Something is brewing between Sai and Satya on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein! Watch this unseen video and find out!