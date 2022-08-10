Kya Baat Hai! This Newfound Chemistry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is sending twitter fans into a frenzy! Find out the details about this new couple here!

It looks like as much as fans love SaiRat, this new possibility and a fun new character is making the fans happy, and especially the chemistry that Sai and Satya have is definitely got the fans excited.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 17:58
Find out the details about this new couple here

MUMBAI:Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan,  pretending to be a deal.

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt star in the lead roles.

The show is going through major twists and turns now.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Satya has a painful past

There has been a new entry in the show in the firm of Harsad Arora playing the role of Dr. Satya, a potential new interest for Sai.

It looks like as much as fans love SaiRat, this new possibility and a fun new character is making the fans happy, and especially the chemistry that Sai and Satya have is definitely got the fans excited.

Fans of the show are falling in love with Ayesha and Harshad’s chemistry and they just can’t keep calm about their love for this new on-screen couple, #SaiYa, and fans often take to twitter to share thei love for the new duo on the social media site, check out some of the best tweets here:



SaiYa is the new fun couple that people have been fawning over the two and tier chemistry.

Meanwhile on the show Paakhi has filed a case against Pulkit, and Sai which can cause them to loose their medical license.

What do you think will happen next?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Kya Baat Hai? Something is brewing between Sai and Satya on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein! Watch this unseen video and find out!

GHKKPM Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein Sai Virat Neil Bhatt Aishawarya Sharma Ayesha Singh Star Plus Paakhi GHKKPM spoilers Spoiler Alert Harshad Arora Sai SaiYA Sairat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 17:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Pakhi accuses Sai of a huge crime; Satya offers help
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal gets diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box, says “Keep me in your prayers…”
MUMBAI:Popular TV actress Lataa Saberwal who has been part of Tv shows like Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke and Yeh Rishta Kya...
Oh No! Akshay Kumar suffers injury while shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland
MUMBAI:Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is being directed by Ali...
Katha Ankahee: Interesting! Teji gets a suggestion from Ehsan’s mother, Viaan forced to answer to Katha
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Odisha waives entertainment tax on 'Zwigato'
MUMBAI:The Odisha government on Wednesday announced exemption from entertainment tax for Bollywood film "Zwigato",...
Recent Stories
Oh No! Akshay Kumar suffers injury while shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland
Oh No! Akshay Kumar suffers injury while shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland

Latest Video

Related Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal gets diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box, says “Keep me in your pray
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal gets diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box, says “Keep me in your prayers…”
Karan Kundrra reacts to fans
Really! Karan Kundrra reacts to fans’ asking him about his ‘Shaadi’ with Tejasswi Prakash, says “But abhi main kya kahu…”
Shakti Arora to Raj Anadkat
From Shakti Arora to Raj Anadkat; what are these celebrities up to after quitting shows popular shows?
Shemaroo Umang
Shemaroo Umang's Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya team rejoices as the show completes 100 successful episodes; Take a look at their celebrations
Aisha Yusuf Zai
'Actress Aisha Yusuf Zai to debut in the television industry with Bekaaboo
Rakesh Roshan to grace the upcoming episode
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Rakesh Roshan to grace the upcoming episode