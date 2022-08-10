Kya Baat Hai? Something is brewing between Sai and Satya on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein! Watch this unseen video and find out!

looks like as much as fans love SaiRat, this new possibility and a fun new character is making the fans happy, and especially the chemistry that Sai and Satya have is definitely got the fans excited.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/20/2023 - 13:00
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan,  pretending to be a deal. 

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt star in the lead roles.

The show is going through major twists and turns now.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Satya has a painful past

Sai and Virat’s love story has been one that has been through enough ups and downs. through many leaps and troubles and need no recollection.  Fans of the show have been through the ups and downs with Virat and Sai as well, they have seen and felt their separation as well. 

But there has been a new entry in the show in the firm of Harsad Arora playing the role of Dr. Satya, a potential new interest for Sai. 

It looks like as much as fans love SaiRat, this new possibility and a fun new character is making the fans happy, and especially the chemistry that Sai and Satya have is definitely got the fans excited. 

But even off-screen Ayesha and Harshad seem to be getting along very well, with making reels together and more.  We got our hands on an unseen video from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar mein where Ayesha and Harshad had a fun time eating pani puris on the break and Harshad and Ayesha even very sweetly fed each other as well. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Sai and Dr. Satya seem to be slowly becoming friends and start working in the hospital as a team.

Now, Satya’s mother sees Sai in the market and calls out to her. She asks her to explain to her son that he should get married and settle down as marriage is like a monument that is built by a husband and wife.

Just then Sai’s dupatta is about to get stuck in a cycle and Virat pulls her away from it. Seeing this, Satya’s mother thinks that Virat is a stranger who is fooling around with Sai and pushes him and warns him to stay away, leaving Virat shocked.

Do you like Satya and Sai together? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Dr. Satya’s mother pushes Virat away

GHKKPM Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein Sai Virat Neil Bhatt Aishawarya Sharma Ayesha Singh Star Plus Paakhi GHKKPM spoilers Spoiler Alert Harshad Arora SaiYA Sairat TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/20/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh roped in for web series Ok Bye Data
MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Kya Baat Hai! Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Samrat surprises Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein! Watch the Video here!
MUMBAI :Yogendra Vikram Singh is one of the most popular and admired actors in the entertainment industry, who is...
Soni Razdan shares Alia's unseen picture flaunting baby bump
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Soni Razdan shared a new picture from actress Alia Bhat's expecting days, on the occasion of...
Shantanu Maheshwari to play a dentist in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'
MUMBAI: Dancer-turned-actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who got a lot of appreciation for his work in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi',...
Shocking ! Rajkummar Rao was slapped for real by Ashutosh Rana while shooting for Bheed, the latter says “I was not ready…”
MUMBAI :The upcoming Anubhav Sinha film Bheed was in the news recently for its gripping trailer and showing the covid...
Recent Stories
Soni Razdan
Soni Razdan shares Alia's unseen picture flaunting baby bump

Latest Video

Related Stories
Yogendra Vikram Singh
Kya Baat Hai! Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Samrat surprises Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein! Watch the Video here!
Dalljiet Kaur
Really! Newly married Dalljiet Kaur gets brutally trolled for her wedding look, Netizens say “Makeup and dressing sense nill”
Abdu Rozik
Aww! Abdu Rozik jets off to Dubai for a month, bumps into Farah Khan at the airport
Munawar Faruqui
Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui reveals his understanding of a true firend, check out
Anjali Arora
Must Read! Anjali Arora stuns in a black ensemble as she attends the Bigg Boss reunion party, Netizens say “Iski photo bs peeche se liya kro…”
Pandya Store
Kya Baat Hai! Star Plus’s Pandya Store completes 700 epsidoes! Check out this video from their onset celebration inside!