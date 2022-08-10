Kya Baat Hai? Something is brewing between Sai and Satya on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein! Watch this unseen video and find out!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan, pretending to be a deal.

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt star in the lead roles.

The show is going through major twists and turns now.

Sai and Virat’s love story has been one that has been through enough ups and downs. through many leaps and troubles and need no recollection. Fans of the show have been through the ups and downs with Virat and Sai as well, they have seen and felt their separation as well.

But there has been a new entry in the show in the firm of Harsad Arora playing the role of Dr. Satya, a potential new interest for Sai.

It looks like as much as fans love SaiRat, this new possibility and a fun new character is making the fans happy, and especially the chemistry that Sai and Satya have is definitely got the fans excited.

But even off-screen Ayesha and Harshad seem to be getting along very well, with making reels together and more. We got our hands on an unseen video from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar mein where Ayesha and Harshad had a fun time eating pani puris on the break and Harshad and Ayesha even very sweetly fed each other as well. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Sai and Dr. Satya seem to be slowly becoming friends and start working in the hospital as a team.

Now, Satya’s mother sees Sai in the market and calls out to her. She asks her to explain to her son that he should get married and settle down as marriage is like a monument that is built by a husband and wife.

Just then Sai’s dupatta is about to get stuck in a cycle and Virat pulls her away from it. Seeing this, Satya’s mother thinks that Virat is a stranger who is fooling around with Sai and pushes him and warns him to stay away, leaving Virat shocked.

