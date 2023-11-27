Kya Baat Hai! Pakhuri Awasthy Rode shares her joy of completing 8 years as Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn, reposts a fans' wish

Who can forget the role of Draupadi that Pankhuri played with such conviction and won millions of hearts with it. As the show clocks in 8 years, a fan shared a special post for actress Pankhuri who essayed the role of Draupadi.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 16:01
1

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy is a well known face in the world of Television. She has been known for shows like Razia Sultan, Suryaputra Karn and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. She was earlier seen in the show Maddam sir in the role of robot Police officer named ASI Mira. The actress has won the hearts of her fans with her performance in every show that she has taken up.

Also Read-Exclusive! Pankhuri Awasthy Rode to re-enter Maddam Sir

A fan shared many shades of her character and wrote, “Happy 8 years @pankhuri313 as Draupadi. The No.1 Draupadi of ITV your royalty. Also The 8th year birth of me as a fan. So proud of you mam! I am happy to idolise you!”

Check out her post here;

Also Read-Aww! We both have been friends like always and not like a cliched married couple, says Pankhuri Awasthy

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

 

Gautam Rode Pankhuri Awasthy twin babies twins TV news TellyChakkar Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? Gud Se Meetha Ishq Razia Sultan
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 16:01

