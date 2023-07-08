KYA BAAT HAI! Pandya Store fame Rohit Chandel's throwback audition video proves he is one talented star

The video proves that Rohit was always meant to be an actor and has proved himself by starring in many amazing projects.
Rohit

MUMBAI: Rohit Chandel recently entered Star Plus' show Pandya Store. 

The actor is playing the lead role of Dhawal Makwana in the popular drama series.

Pandya Store recently took a leap and Rohit's character was introduced. 

Well, the show is going great post leap and the storyline is unfolding slowly. 

The viewers have loved the performance of the new star cast so far. 

Well, before Pandya Store, Rohit has done many TV shows like Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,  Escaype Live, Chandragupta Maurya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Har Muskhil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal and many more. 

Rohit enjoys a decent fan following on social media and is often seen posting all the latest updates from his personal and professional life. 

We have now come across a throwback audition video of Rohit where he is displaying his amazing talent. 

Take a look:


The video proves that Rohit was always meant to be an actor and has proved himself by starring in many amazing projects. 

What is your take on Rohit's audition video? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

