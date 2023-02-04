Kya Baat Hai! Poll Results : Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stay loyal with AbhiRa, choose them over AkshNav! Find out the Deets here!

MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has witnessed many changes as they have been living separate lives post the leap.

The USP of the show is the chemistry between Akshara and Abhimanyu, which makes them one of the best jodis on television. Fans call them #AbhiRa with love and they often use these hashtags to make fan edits and showcase their love for the duo.

And while the love for AbhiRa stays intact, it looks like the new love story of Abhhinav and Akshara might slowly be gaining traction too and some fans call them #AkshNav with love.

The debate of who the fans love and the fights between the AbhiRa and AkshNav fans have always gotten heated.

We decided to do a poll story and figure out where the scale lies for the love of AbhiRa and AkshNav.

And fans have chosen to give AbhiRa majority of their love and it is literally a 70-30 win.

Meanwhile, on the show, we Abhir’s health has taken a turn for the worse and he needs life-saving surgery. And as seen it looks like Abhimanyu might be the only option for Abhir’s life.

