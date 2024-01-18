Kya Baat Hai! Prince Narula roots for THESE two contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, check it out

MUMBAI : Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them, be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye. Prince grabbed the headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Keshwar, Nora, Suyaash, and Yuvika.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a much loved reality dance show where celebs show their dance moves with the help of choreographers.

Prince, who has a huge fan following has now shown support to two contestants; Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare. He posted some pictures with them and captioned it, “My two fav on Jhalak dikhla ja @shivthakare9 @manisharani002 bus tum dono k liye dakhta hu ab show.”

Check out his post here;

