Kya Baat Hai! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 says “ Yes! I have been offered the show but I am taking time to decide as I have many fears”

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 18:43
MUMBAI:Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

The actress had entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the participants in the show. Fans were excited to see her on the show.

There is some good news for Priyanka’s fans, as the actress might be making her Bollywood debut soon in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki”

There were news doing the rounds that Priyanka was offered the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and now while talking to a media portal the actress confirmed the news.

The actress said “ Yes, I have been offered the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and she is taking time to decide on it as she has many fears and hence she taking her time to decide whether she wants to do show or no”

Well, Priyanka is a very daring girl and that we have seen in the Bigg Boss and she would be the perfect choice for the reality show Khatro Ke Khiladi.


Would you like to see Priyanka in the reality show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

