Kya Baat Hai! Raghav Juyal reveals why he decided to continue shooting for Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan despite having dengue

MUMBAI: Salman Khan can brace themselves as the actor will soon be seen in the action film Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan. The trailer of the film was loved by the fans and has an ensemble cast that includes debutants like Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and will also see actor Raghav Juyal who has been part of projects like ABCD2, Street Dancer, etc.

Raghav who is well known on Television and films said in a recent interview that he continued shooting for the Salman Khan soon to be released starrer, despite having dengue. He stated, “While shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, I was diagnosed with dengue. Despite having limited time to complete the shoot, I didn’t want to let the production suffer, so I decided to carry on with the shoot. The team was very understanding and compassionate towards my condition. I’m happy I managed to do it because what I was going through was completely different from what my character was feeling.”

Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji, and along with Salman and Raghav, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Vijender Singh. The film will hit the big screens on 21st April 2023.

Credit- indianexpress