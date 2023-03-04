Kya Baat Hai! Rupali Ganguly reveals a sweet gesture of Gaurav Khanna that will melt your heart

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are one of the most loved actors of television and now the actress is revealed a sweet gesture from Gaurav Khanna who has helped Rupali while shooting for the show.
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days the storyline of the show is focused on the separation of Anupama and Anuj and how Anupama is left heartbroken. Anuj is decided to break the marriage and he wouldn’t mend it.

With such a heavy felt track on, the reason the show is so well as the actors get along with each other.

Especially, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are good friends in real life and they get along like a house on fire.

(ALSO READ: Anupamaa: What! Anuj tries to crack a deal with Maya, but rejects her offer )

We have seen many BTS videos where Rupali and Gaurav are seen having fun together on the sets and a couple of time they have come live on Instagram and connected with their maAn fans.

Now we came across a video, where Rupali is seen revealing a sweet gesture of Gaurav while shooting which was used in the scene.

The actress revealed, that at times while shooting, for the serial she forget her dialogue and that’s when Gaurav will hit her on the leg so remind her that she needs to say the dialogue.

Well, this is a very sweet gesture by Gaurav and shows the understanding they have has co – actors.

There is no doubt that both of them are considered as one of the most loved on-screen couples.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Wonderful! Anupama makes it big as an author

Anupama Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Malvika Samar TellyChakkar
