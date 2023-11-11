KYA BAAT HAI! Sakshi Tanwar and Disha paramar reunite after Bade Acche Lagte Hai for this reason! Read for more!

The first season set the way with actors Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar stepping up in the shoes and making the characters iconic and later Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar stepping in and creating a new way for themselves.
Disha paramar

MUMBAI: Bade Acche Lagte Hai is one of the most iconic shows on Indian Television, thecharcters of Ram and Priya have lived through so much and been brought together with faith.

Disha Parmar starred as Priya Sood in the second season and third season of the popular Ekta Kapoor show Bade Acche Lagte Hai as well before quitting the show and then returing as Priya. 

Her portrayal as Priya Sood has been appreciated and awarded which is just a token of appreciation for her natural talent, and her ability to translate emotions onto the screen in the most effective and emotional way possible, but at the same Sakshi Tanwar’s Priya was earnest, and storing and every bit amazing.

We have seen the two share the screen when Sakshi did a cameo appearance to promote her movie and it felt iconic. The two actors reunited yet again for a causal hang at a Diwali party and writer Harneet Singh, who was a writer on Bade Ache Lagte Hai, posted a picture with the two Priya’s. Check out the picture here:

Disha Parmar was last seen as Priya Sood on the Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 and delivered a beautiful little baby after that. While, Sakshi Tanwar was seen in the movie Sharma Ji ki Beti.

What did you think of the reunine of the Priya’s? Tell us in the comments below! 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 15:26

