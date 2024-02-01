KYA BAAT HAI! Before Sayli Salunkhe, Mohit Malik has romanced these beautiful television divas on-screen

Mohit Malik has romanced many popular television divas over his long career span.
Sayli

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Mohit Malik is once again back on small screens after two long years with his new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. 

The actor has bagged a lead role in Star Plus' show which is produced by Rajan Shahi. 

Mohit who was last seen playing the lead in Star Plus' show Lockdown Ki Love Story had kept himself away from TV shows for two years. 

Although, the viewers saw him showing off his daredevil avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 last year and he also managed to become the 2nd runner up. 

A lot has been spoken about Mohit and Sayli Salunkhe's fresh pairing and the viewers are looking forward to it. 

But before Sayli, Mohit has romanced many beautiful TV divas and his magical chemistry with all of them worked wonders. 

So, let's take a look:

1. Mona Vasu - Miilee

Mohit was paired opposite Mona in this popular show and fans loved their on-screen jodi. 

2. Rashami Desai - Pari Hoon Main 

The actor's pairing with Rashami in this popular show was loved by the audiences. 

3. Shamin Manan - Banoo Main Teri Dulhan

Mohit's jodi with Shamin in this show was quite loved by the viewers. 

4. Neha Marda and Parvati Sehgal - Doli Armaano Ki

The handsome hunk was paired opposite two divas Neha and Parvati in the show.

5. Anjali Anand and Shruti Sharma - Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala 

Mohit left everyone spellbound with his amazing performance as Sikander in this show. Also, his on-screen chemistry with Anjali and Shruti was appreciated. 

6. Sana Sayyad - Lockdown Ki Love Story 

Mohit and Sana's fresh pairing worked wonders and fans loved their on-screen jodi. 

