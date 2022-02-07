Kya Baat Hai! Shaheer Shaikh and Erica Fernandes finally unite; read to know more

Shaheer and Erica are one of the most loved on-screen couples and the two have a massive fan following. Recently the two meet at a function and Shaheer shared a picture of the two on his social media page and the fans were super excited to see him.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 13:11
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh make for one of the most loved couples on screen. They worked together in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and instantly became very popular among the audience.

The show had a wonderful concept, and the liking of the audience was not limited to the show's story. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi gave viewers one of the most loved and beautiful on-screen pairs of Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh, who played Sonakshi and Dev, respectively.

It has been quite some time since the show shut shop, and now both the actors are busy with their new shows.

But for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fans, Sona and Dev will always be their ideal couple.

The duo has a massive fan following and has many fan clubs to their name. Their followers shower a lot of love on them.

The fans have been waiting to see the two together but they haven’t got the opportunity too as post the show got over the two went their separate ways.

Since then the fans are dying to see them together. Recently, at a function, the two met and Shaheer clicked the picture of the two and shared his happiness of meeting her.

The actor shared the picture and captioned is saying “The two kinds of people you’ll meet at an event/ party. The fashionista and the underdressed! That’s us. Great catching up with the #originalViking”

For the function, Erica was dressed where she wore a very dark makeup whereas Shaheer was dressed in a simple way and hence he captioned the photo in those words.

Well, the fans miss watching this pair together and they believe that no one can create chemistry the way Dev and Sonakshi did in this serial.

On the work front, Erica was last seen essaying the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, whereas Shaheer is currently essaying the role of  Kanha in  Woh To Hai Albelaa.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

Latest Video