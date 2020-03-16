Kya Baat Hai! Shaheer Sheikh breaks his silence on what he thinks about Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh make for one of the most loved couples on screen. They worked together in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and instantly became very popular among the audience.

The show had a wonderful concept, and the liking of the audience was not limited to the show's story. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi gave viewers one of the most loved and beautiful on-screen pairs of Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh, who played Sonakshi and Dev, respectively.

It has been quite some time since the show shut shop, and now both the actors are busy with their new shows.

But for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fans, Sona and Dev will always be their ideal couple.

The duo has a massive fan following, and has many fan clubs to their name. Their followers shower a lot of love on them.

Now in a recent interview Shaheer was asked what he thinks and admires about Erica Fernandes, to which the actor said “I admire so many things in Erica. She is very talented and a headstrong person. She is so creative that even if she is playing with grass she will do something out of it. I really admire her a lot”

Well, the fans miss watching this pair together and they believe that no one can create chemistry the way Dev and Sonakshi did in this serial.

On the work front, Erica was last seen essaying the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, whereas Shaheer is currently essaying the role of Kanha in Woh To Hai Albelaa.

