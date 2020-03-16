Kya Baat Hai! Shaheer Sheikh breaks his silence on what he thinks about Erica Fernandes

Shaheer and Erica are one of the most loved couples of television and the two have a massive fan following and are loved by the audience. Now in a recent interview Shaheer spoke about what he thinks about Erica Fernandes.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 11:10
Erica-shaheer

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh make for one of the most loved couples on screen. They worked together in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and instantly became very popular among the audience.

The show had a wonderful concept, and the liking of the audience was not limited to the show's story. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi gave viewers one of the most loved and beautiful on-screen pairs of Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh, who played Sonakshi and Dev, respectively.

It has been quite some time since the show shut shop, and now both the actors are busy with their new shows.

But for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fans, Sona and Dev will always be their ideal couple.

The duo has a massive fan following, and has many fan clubs to their name. Their followers shower a lot of love on them.

(ALSO READ: Erica speaks about her bond with Shaheer, reveals that they aren't in touch

Now in a recent interview Shaheer was asked what he thinks and admires about Erica Fernandes, to which the actor said “I admire so many things in Erica. She is very talented and a headstrong person. She is so creative that even if she is playing with grass she will do something out of it. I really admire her a lot”

Well, the fans miss watching this pair together and they believe that no one can create chemistry the way Dev and Sonakshi did in this serial.

On the work front, Erica was last seen essaying the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, whereas Shaheer is currently essaying the role of  Kanha in  Woh To Hai Albelaa.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Here's how Erica Fernandes feels on being linked with co-stars Parth and Shaheer

Shaheert Sheikh Erica Fernandes Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi iconic couple fans Sony TV Sony LIV Kasautii Zindagi Kay Woh To Hai Albelaa TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 11:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
PATHETIC! Sai and Virat SUSPECT Paakhi's intentions in Star Plus' Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continues with the drama.  After having an intense discussion of how...
EMOTIONAL! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer finds a mother in these two co-stars from her show
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read:...
Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Shabaash Mithu trailer! Taapsee Pannu shines as the titular Character who is trying to make her space in this male dominating sports
MUMBAI : No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Tapsee Pannu in her projects and looking at the filmography...
Explosive! Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ lands in legal trouble, movie to be screened in court before release for THIS reason
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which features talented actors like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani...
Sexy! Remember Sunflower actress Simran Nerurkar? Check out these hot pictures of hers
MUMBAI: Simran Nerurkar, who was seen in the web series Sunflower on ZEE5 alongside Sunil Grover received an amazing...
Recent Stories
Shabaash Mithu
Shabaash Mithu trailer! Taapsee Pannu shines as the titular Character who is trying to make her space in this male dominating sports
Latest Video