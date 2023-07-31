Kya Baat Hai! Shivangi Joshi gets lauded for her performance as Aradhana in Barsatein, Fans are in Awe! Check out the best reactions here!

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naira Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She won the hearts of the audience and became a household name.

ALSO READ: Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Trouble In Paradise! Mayank paints a wrong picture of Aradhana in Reyansh's mind

The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan in YRKKH and their fans fondly call them 'Kaira'.

She was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she performed all the daredevil stunts and faced her fears. Her new show Barsatein is getting rave reviews and her chemistry with Kushal Tandon in the show Barsatein is greatly loved by the fans.

Her performance in Barsatein has been applauded by fans all around, but it is the latest scenes of a emotional Aradhana that has fans awe struck, and we have complied some of the best reactions here:

Her ethereal beauty enchants with cascading long hair, mesmerizing oceanic eyes, an aura of innocence, and a captivating smile that illuminates hearts and graces souls with joy #ShivangiJoshi #AradhanaSahni #Shivangians #Barsatein pic.twitter.com/NMn3KKEu2L — ꜱʜɪᴠᴀɴɢɪꜱᴍᴀɢɪᴄᴀʟᴡᴏʀʟᴅ (@shivangisworld) July 28, 2023

Shivangi has always been a popular face and is beloved by the fans. She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures, and keeps her fans updated.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Barsatein: What! Reyansh feels betrayed by Aaradhna



