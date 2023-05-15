Kya Baat Hai! Shivangi Joshi talks about doing a reality show and reveals if she would be seen on the show Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull

Shivangi is known as one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television and now she talks about being part of a reality show and revealed that she has shot for something and soon the fans would know.
SHIVANGI JOSHI

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naira Goenka in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She won the hearts of the audience and became a household name.

She was last seen in ‘Balika Vadhu Season 2’ as Anandi.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures, and she keeps her fans updated.

The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan in YRKKH, and their fans fondly call them 'Kaira'.

She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she did all the daredevil stunts and faced her fears.

Recently, while talking to the media, Shivangi Joshi reveals if she has any friends who are participating in the serial and if would she ever be seen in another reality show.

The actress said that she doesn’t have any friends who are participating in Khtron Ke Khiladi this time but she wishes everyone all the best.

She was asked if she would do another reality show to which the actress replied “ I don’t think I would ever participate in a reality show and I have signed something new you would get to know in some days”

Shivangi also spoke about appearing on the reality show Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull, to which the actress said “I had got a call from Bharti to be on the show but then the dates weren’t matching and hence I couldn’t be part of the show, but soon I would be part as it’s always fun to work with Bharti Singh”

Well, it will be interesting what is the next project of Shivangi Joshi and she would be fab on the show Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

