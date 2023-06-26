Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar reveal how they weren’t prepared for the birth of their child; the actor wanted to quit Ajooni says “ It’s not a good sight to see the baby in the incubator but there is improvement soon he will be with us”

Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved and celebrated couples on television and now recently they have been blessed with a baby boy as they would embrace parenthood.
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar

MUMBAI :Shoaib and Dipika are among the most loved couples on television and have a massive fan following.

The duo dated for almost five years before they finally tied the knot. They are among the most iconic real-life couples.

The two were last seen together on 'Nach Baliye' season 8 and were semi-finalists on the show.

 These days, the duo is busy with their YouTube channel where they entertain us with their vlogs and give their fans and well-wishers a sneak peek into their lives and what they are up to on a daily basis.

 We have witnessed their family holidays, the way they plan their trips, and Dipika’s talent for cooking over the years.

 Shoaib is quite active on social media and keeps posting Instagram reels to entertain the audience.
 
The couple is in their happiest phase of life as a week ago they were blessed with a baby boy. It was a pre–mature delivery and the child is kept in an incubator.

Shoaib recently uploaded a video along with Dipika where they did give an update on how everything happened and how is the baby doing.

 Shoaib said that post his birthday celebration everything happened so quickly that they didn’t get time to think and realise what was happening as they weren’t prepared for a premature birth.

The actor also revealed that he wanted to quit Ajooni as he wanted to spend time with Dipika post-delivery as he couldn’t be with her during her pregnancy.

He mentioned that he had told the production house that he is quitting and 26th July 2023 will be his last day as the show completes one year and plus his contract will get over then the production house did come out with a solution and told him that they would be part of this parenthood journey.

They decided to call for fewer hours on sets and he would be given a 15-day holiday in a stretch too so all the arrangements and the adjustments would be done for him.

The actors also said that the baby is doing better and they go and visit him every day it’s not a good sight to see but they know that he will be fine and soon they will take him home.

Well, there is no doubt that Dipika and Shoaib is starting the best phase of their life as they enter parenthood.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 15:31

