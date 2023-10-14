Kya Baat Hai! Simran Budharup takes an Exotic Kazakhstan Trip with her friends after her breakup! Check out all the deatils here

MUMBAI:Simran Budharup is a very popular actor. She began her career in 2015 with the television series "Parvarrish - season 2," in which she portrayed Meenu. She has also contributed to television programs like Durga Mata Ki Chhaya and Nazar. She is now portraying Rishita Seth in the Star Plus TV series "Pandya Store."

The actress was loved for her role as Rishita in the show, before she quit it and not just that, Simran has been through some major life changes recently. TellyChakkar has reported that she had broken up with her boyfriend of five years, and in a exclusive conversation, also gave advice to the people reading.

Well, looks like the TV darling has living life king size with her recent trips. Simran is quite active on social media and has been treating fans to highlights from her exotic trip to Kazakhstan with her pals, icluing Palak Puruswani.

From moonlight dinners, to funny conversations, this looks like a trip we’d all love to be a part of, but for now take a look at some of the highlights from Simran’s trip here:

In a previous conversation with TellyChakkar she opened up about the heartbreak and said, ““Everyone goes through this and my relationship ended with a lot of dignity and respect but there are cases where things get nasty. I understand that when one of the priority aspects in your life goes wrong, nothing seems right and things get out of control which eventually leads to self harm. But I would just say that try to keep yourself busy and once in a day, for 15 minutes just introspect and do not lie to yourself at that time. Talking to yourself will help you heal.”

Well, we are glad to see Simran living her best life.

