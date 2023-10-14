Kya Baat Hai! Simran Budharup takes an Exotic Kazakhstan Trip with her friends after her breakup! Check out all the deatils here

The actress was loved for her role as Rishita in the show, before she quit it and not just that, Simran has been through some major life changes recently.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 16:02
1

MUMBAI:Simran Budharup is a very popular actor. She began her career in 2015 with the television series "Parvarrish - season 2," in which she portrayed Meenu. She has also contributed to television programs like Durga Mata Ki Chhaya and Nazar. She is now portraying Rishita Seth in the Star Plus TV series "Pandya Store."

The actress was loved for her role as Rishita in the show, before she quit it and not just that, Simran has been through some major life changes recently. TellyChakkar has reported that she had broken up with her boyfriend of five years, and in a exclusive conversation, also gave advice to the people reading.

ALSO READ:Everyone Deserves a Best-Friend like Pandya Store’s Rishita aka Simran Budharup; here’s why we say so

Well, looks like the TV darling has living life king size with her recent trips. Simran is quite active on social media and has been treating fans to highlights from her exotic trip to Kazakhstan with her pals, icluing Palak Puruswani.

From moonlight dinners, to funny conversations, this looks like a trip we’d all love to be a part of, but for now take a look at some of the highlights from Simran’s trip here:

 

 

In a previous conversation with TellyChakkar she opened up about the heartbreak and said, ““Everyone goes through this and my relationship ended with a lot of dignity and respect but there are cases where things get nasty. I understand that when one of the priority aspects in your life goes wrong, nothing seems right and things get out of control which eventually leads to self harm. But I would just say that try to keep yourself busy and once in a day, for 15 minutes just introspect and do not lie to yourself at that time. Talking to yourself will help you heal.”  

Well, we are glad to see Simran living her best life.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for  more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Simran Budharup on parting ways with boyfriend Aashutosh Semwal: “I was prolonging the break-up because it would be difficult to cope with depression and anxiety”


 

Pandya Store Gautam Dhara Shiva Raavi Rishika Simran Budharup Shiny Doshi Kinshuk Mahajan Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon simarn budharup Simran Budharup Fuh Se Fantasy Palak Puruswani Aashutosh Semwal
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 16:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Stunning! Miesha Iyer’s sultry pictures in a white piece will blow your mind! Check out the sexy pictures here!
MUMBAI: Miesha Iyer is an actor and model who claimed fame after participating in various Indian reality shows. She is...
Exclusive! My character is beautifully layered and this is the first time I am playing a positive character: Piyali Munsi on experience shooting for Pandya Store
MUMBAI : Pandya Store is one of the most entertaining shows on Star Plus. The show took a leap post which new actors...
Priyanka Chahah Chaudhary talks about her relationship with Ankit Gupta and opens up on marriage plans
MUMBAI : Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most good looking actresses in the television industry. She had the...
“Neeti Di was just 18 when she was studying and doing multiple jobs to look after the family” reveals Mukti Mohan on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
MUMBAI : Television’s longest-running singing reality show - Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been entertaining the audience...
Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma express their gratitude as Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti completes 100 episodes!
MUMBAI : Zee TV recently launched an exciting new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, which explores the healing...
Recent Stories
NEWS 2 - JIN
Hilarious! BTS singer Jin roasted by J-Hope for bombarding fans with multiple clicks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Piyali
Exclusive! My character is beautifully layered and this is the first time I am playing a positive character: Piyali Munsi on experience shooting for Pandya Store
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Must Read! Check out the five changes that one get to see in the Bigg Boss house
BIGG
Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Manasvi Mamgai opts out at the last moment; Aryan Khan drug case lawyer Sana Raees Khan replaces her overnight
Kanwar Dhillon
EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon opens up on how he tackles with rumours, says, ''Let people write bad about me, but if they cross the line, then they will have to face me''
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exlcusive! Salman Khan begins the shoot of the new season this is when the contestants will enter the house and begin to play the game
1
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! For the first time in history of Bigg Boss, contestants will be allowed to use phones in the house